A teachers’ strike has entered its second day after the government refused to move schools online despite a spike in detected COVID-19 cases this week.

The industrial action, called by the Malta Teachers’ Union late on Wednesday at state schools, and supported by the Union of Professional Educators – Voice of the Workers, started on Thursday.

Talks between the MUT and the Prime Minister later in the day were inconclusive and should resume today.

Meanwhile, in a recorded episode of Xtra, the Education Minister berated the short notice of the teachers' industrial action, saying the ministry had taken the tough decision to reopen schools, especially in light of working parents.

Justyne Caruana called for good sense to prevail, dismissing claims that the government was going against health officials’ advice in its decision to reopen schools.

"Ultimately, if the health authorities confirmed that there are protocols in place that allow us to open schools, there was no need to go to the extreme and call a strike.

"Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci did not tell us to close schools. Had she told me we should close schools, I would have closed schools."

On Thursday MUT deemed the strike a big success, after scenes of confusion met the few pupils who turned up at state schools. Some were turned away at the gates by school staff as no teachers had clocked in.

MUT insisted that it was insulting for the ministry to declare that online teaching was not of sufficient quality, undermining the efforts of educators in the past months.

Later in the day, the union said Caruana had visited Gozitan schools, met with staff and thanked “the dedicated teachers that she had met”. While this was nothing but a media stunt, it was clear that she disregarded the rights of those following industrial action, MUT said.

“MUT is extremely disappointed by this attitude, which does not augur well for cordial relations between the union and the new minister,” it said.

In a separate statement, the Maltese Association of Parents of State School Students expressed concern that despite “various assurances” by the Education Ministry that the system was in place for teaching to shift online overnight should the need arise, they were suddenly being told that the online system was not up to scratch.

The association called on all parties to work together “to ensure a win-win situation and to respect the fundamental right of education for children”.