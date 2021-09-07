Educators says they are in the dark over what classes they will be teaching when schools open later this month.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Union of Professional Educators said its members were complaining they had not yet been contacted by the Education Ministry to assign them a class for the coming scholastic year.

Schools are set to open on September 28. The authorities are expected to announce how schools will reopen later on Tuesday, in a press conference to explain new COVID-19 rules in class.

RELATED STORIES Educators in talks on guidelines for reopening of schools

Meanwhile, the UPE said the failure to issue deployment notices to educators and the need to prepare lesson plans and resources with the school year starting in three weeks' time is causing uncertainty and anxiety.

"We have not been told what class we are going to teach, and now we have to prepare everything during the coming days,” the union quotes an unnamed teacher saying.

“All this anxiety is unnecessary if the ministry planned in advance.”

The union said this had already happened last year when educators were told a day or two before school started.

The same can be said for many learning support educators (LSEs) who have also not been advised on their upcoming work duties.

“The UPE cannot condone the level of disorganisation at the ministry when it brings unnecessary hardship to its members. It is a fact that these abysmal circumstances have a negative, knock-on effect on our students,” the union said.