Education authorities, the Superintendent of Public Health and the Malta Union of Teachers are meeting on Friday to discuss the health guidelines being prepared for the reopening of schools in September.

Despite the increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the government has repeatedly said it planned to reopen schools on September 28.

Earlier this week, Education Minister Owen Bonnici said plans on the way pupils will return to schools in September will be published within the week.

Schools were shut for the rest of the scholastic year in March, when the first cases of coronavirus were first detected.

In a statement on Friday, the MUT said this was an important step for educators to have a clear picture of the situation.

It said that in view of the situation, the union would be holding a council meeting on Monday and others for members on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, meetings with the government and the respective authorities will continue for the union to give its reactions to the proposals being made.

It said it felt these days were crucial and it will be issuing its position after evaluating the situation both from a measures implementation point of view as well as from the number of positive cases and the transmission rate.

The union said it will be meeting experts and authorities, both national and European, and said the principles that should guide any decision remained the health and safety of educators and students.

The Union of Professional Educators said earlier this week schools should remain closed until COVID-19 case numbers are drastically down.