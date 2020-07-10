Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had filed a complaint to kickstart the Egrant inquiry hours after footage was aired showing former Pilatus Bank chairman, casually leaving the Ta’ Xbiex premises, carrying a suspicious suitcase.

The dynamics of that eventful night in 2017 were relayed by former Economic Crimes Chief Assistant Commissioner Ian Abdilla, when facing a fourth round of questioning before the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Friday.

Abdilla recalled how that evening he had just sat down for dinner after returning home from duty, when he was alerted to the fact that Ali Sadr had been filmed leaving the bank premises carrying two pieces of luggage.

Abdilla had called then-Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar at around 8:39pm, who instructed, “Don’t go yet to the Depot” (Tmurx għalissa d-depot), implying that some form of legal advice, presumably from the AG, would first be sought.

It was around 10pm that Abdilla was summoned to the police headquarters, getting there almost at the same time as duty magistrate Aaron Bugeja. Later that night, at around 1am, Muscat’s lawyer, Edward Gatt turned up to file a criminal complaint that set in motion the 18-month long Egrant inquiry.

“How can you explain the fact that you did nothing when you had the first FIAU report in 2016, but acted immediately when the prime minister filed the complaint?” asked parte civile lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia. “Please explain the discrepancy,” she urged.

“I’m being asked about matters that happened quite a while ago. Police take decisions according to proof and circumstances at the time. I’ve already explained and I don’t need to repeat,” said Abdilla, referring to earlier testimony before the board.

“You’re not even addressing the question,” Madam Justice Abigail Lofaro promptly remarked.

Recalling that night in 2017, Abdilla explained how after the prime minister's complaint, both Pilatus Bank and Nexia BT offices were shut down. Police officers were placed outside their door and no one was allowed in before Magistrate Bugeja and the Assistant Commissioner himself turned up early the following morning.

“But wasn’t it also in the prime minister's interest for the police to act fast,” asked Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino.

“You have to live the moment,” (Trid tkun qed tgħix dak il-mument) came the reply. He further explained that Net News had subsequently confirmed, during the inquiry, that the Ali Sadr footage had not been aired live.

“As former chief Economic Crimes, weren't you interested in finding out who was the ultimate beneficial owner of Egrant,” the Judge asked.

“Yes, that was within our remit even though the inquiry had a very, very narrow scope,” said Abdilla, adding that although the inquiry had delved deep, it had stopped at Brian Tonna’s statement that he had bought Egrant ‘off the shelf’, for some potential prospective buyer.

“That’s where we stopped. We found no other evidence to contradict that fact.”

But former Judge Michael Mallia pressed on, asking about the email by Nexia BT to Mossack Fonseca stating that the Egrant owner was someone so important that further details would be communicated via Skype.

“Did you ask him who that person was? It’s a simple, direct question,” asked Judge Mallia.

“Definitely yes. Tonna had testified in 2017 and insisted all along that the reference to Skype was something else. It did not refer only to Egrant. It was their way of doing business,” Abdilla replied.

“But there he was referring directly to Egrant,” exclaimed the Judge.

“There was a whole chunk on that in the [Egrant] report. The magistrate’s conclusions based on the evidence, excluded it. There was a particular interpretation. I don’t wish to mislead the board.”

Parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi meanwhile asked about an incident dating back to March 11, 2016, mentioned by Caruana Galizia in her blog, about a number of garbage bags, containing shredded papers, dumped outside Nexia BT offices.

“Didn’t that arouse any suspicion at the time?”

“I got the file at the end of April,” he replied.

“Why didn’t you go to the duty magistrate for a warrant to effect seizure?” the lawyer insisted.

'Magistrates are not there to give advice'

Abdilla explained that subsequently, while consulting “some magistrates” on the matter, he had been told that a warrant could hardly have been issued merely based on that evidence.

“Who told you so? I would have never stepped into the matter. Magistrates are not there to give advice. That’s unethical,” Madam Justice Lofaro promptly remarked.

Fielding further questions during the two-hour session, Abdilla also confirmed that to date, a letter rogatory, seeking answers from Dubai authorities regarding documents found in Yorgen Fenech’s office, was still being drawn up.

Nexia BT offices at Justice Ministry

Answering a question by Azzopardi, Abdilla confirmed that Nexia BT had an office at the Justice Ministry, where computers were also seized.

“How do you explain that? That doesn’t happen in a normal country. Didn’t you see the collusion? This is a mafia state,” Azzopardi exclaimed.

“That was another place to search,” Abdilla replied, going on to point out how he had advised the authorities on the need to beef up the ECU which had increased its officers from 36 in 2016, to 82 as at the time he was chief.

“The main problem is enforcement. Without that, there is a sense of immunity,” observed former Chief Judge Said Pullicino.

The public inquiry continues on Wednesday.