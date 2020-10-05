A total of 57 people tested positive for COVID-19 between Sunday and Monday, while another 12 recovered.

This means Malta now has 518 active cases of coronavirus.

A total of 2,176 swabs were tested for the virus over the past 24 hours, the health authorities said in their daily update on Facebook.

Since the pandemic reached Malta 3,327 cases have been detected from 265,630 swabs.

Monday's cases are still being investigated, however, the authorities published information about Sunday's 66 cases.

Seven of Sunday's cases were educators, while another one was a student.

Another seven cases were traced to St Vincent de Paule home for the elderly, and six were linked to family members of previously known cases.

Five were direct contacts of other positive cases and another two were linked to the workplace.

One case was imported and another one traces to Paceville.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.

Up until Sunday, a total of 3,517,651 cases had been reported in the EU,EEA and the UK area.

Of these, 191,576 people died.

According to statistics kept by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Malta tops the list for deaths in the EU over a two-week period per 100,000 people.

Malta is followed by Spain and Romania.

There have been 39 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Malta, mostly among the elderly, following a spike in coronavirus cases identified among older people.