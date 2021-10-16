Just eight new virus cases were reported by health authorities on Saturday, with 10 of Malta's COVID-19 patients currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Of the 10 patients in hospital, one is receiving intensive treatment.

The newly-detected cases were counterbalanced by 19 recoveries registered overnight, meaning the number of active virus cases in the country currently stands at 279.

On Friday, authorities reported 25 newly detected virus cases. There were 11 COVID-19 patients in hospital that day, with one of them inside Mater Dei Hospital's intensive treatment unit.

Booster doses continue to be administered to eligible people, with just under 1,500 doses administered on Friday. So far, authorities have administered 31,470 booster shots.

Correction October 16: A previous version misstated the number of active cases.