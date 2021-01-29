Elderly people and frontliners in residential homes have begun receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the government said.

Vaccinations began three weeks ago on some 4,400 people who live and work in 37 homes for the elderly.

Those aged over 85 were the first to be inoculated in line with the vaccination programme that targets the most vulnerable first.

Two elderly residents at a home in Mellieħa were among the first to receive the second dose on Friday.

Minister for the Elderly, Michael Farrugia, who was present for the occasion, was also given the first dose of the jab.

He joins other senior figures such as Health Minister Chris Fearne, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci and President George Vella, who have received the vaccine.