Some 4,400 people who live in 37 homes for the elderly, and frontliners at these residences, have started being vaccinated against COVID-19.

The government said in a statement on Friday that the first residents to be inoculated against the virus are those aged over 85. Eventually, apart from the residents, some 2,000 staff members at homes run by the government, Church and private entities, will also be vaccinated.

The vaccination programme, which started being rolled out at the Mellieħa home for the elderly on Friday, should ensure that all residents at homes for the elderly across Malta receive the first dose by the end of March.

Video: Ministry for the Elderly

Residents at the St Vincent de Paul facility started being vaccinated on January 1, with 94-year-old Mary Pizzuto becoming the first elderly person in Malta to be protected against COVID-19.

A total of 70 people - including residents and carers - are being vaccinated every day at SVPR. This number is expected to increase to 140 in three weeks.

Meanwhile, those aged 85 and over and who still live in their own home should start receiving appointment letters for their COVID-19 vaccination as from Monday.

Minister for the Elderly Michael Farrugia urged everyone to get vaccinated.

Video: Ministry for the Elderly