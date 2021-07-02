Elderly people living in residential care homes will be able to start going out on their own as from July 19, Minister for Senior Citizens and Active Ageing Michael Farrugia said.

Speaking at the Social Care Standards Authority, which, since last April, has been operating as a COVID-19 vaccination centre, the minister said that pandemic-related restrictions at homes for the elderly and at St Vincent de Paul Residence will be further eased.

Residents in homes were greatly affected by restrictive measures that had been imposed since the pandemic broke out in March 2020. For many months they were not allowed to leave their rooms and receive visits from loved ones.

But, over the past months - following the vaccine roll-out and a drop in the number of people infected by the virus - they were allowed out of their rooms, visits started to resume and, as from June 14, residents were finally allowed out of the care homes so long as they were accompanied by fully vaccinated relatives.

Now, as from July 19, they will be given back their full independence and will be able to venture out alone. Other measures announced include:

From July 3:

The length of visiting times has been extended from the current 25-mintue per visitor slot, to one-hour morning visits and one-and-a-half hours in afternoons.

Elderly people can have up to two visitors per session in their room, up from one visitor. Both visitors and elderly must be vaccinated.

From July 19:

Senior citizens can go out on their own.

Night shelters will reopen.

Restrictions on the number of elderly persons who can attend day centres will be removed. To date, the number of seniors allowed to gather at day centres is eight.

Masks will remain mandatory

The minister said that wearing a mask will remain mandatory and there will be no change in the current restrictions for those who are not vaccinated.

He further announced that since April 6, a total of 26,255 vaccines had been administered at the centre. 13,071 Pfizer first dose vaccines were given while 12,689 Pfizer second dose vaccines were administered. This totalled to 25,760 Pfizer vaccines. As for the AstraZenica vaccine, 253 first-dose vaccines were given while 242 second dose vaccines were administered, totalling to 495 vaccines.

Minister Farrugia reiterated his call for those who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible.