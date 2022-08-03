The government is warning patients and elderly residents will be undeservedly bearing the brunt of nurses' industrial action at state care homes.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses' on Tuesday issued directives to its members after claiming inquiry conclusions that St Vincent de Paul staff failed to follow basic procedures when a resident walked out of the facility in June, were "misleading".

The internal investigation had been called over the disappearance of Carmelo Fino, also known as Karmenu and Charlie. Fino was caught on CCTV leaving the Luqa home at 3am on June 28 and he has been missing since.

In his inquiry findings, retired judge Geoffrey Valenzia pinned the responsibility for Fino's disappearance on staff members on duty that night.

A gate was left open and unguarded by four staff members, the judge concluded, while another four did not provide a handover that would have proven whether routine checks had been carried out throughout the night.

The MUMN, however, says those conclusions do not paint a true picture of what led to Fino being able to slip out unnoticed.

On Tuesday it ordered staff not to admit additional patients until all wards at St Vincent de Paul have at least two nurses during the night shift among others.

On Wednesday, the Ministry for Active Ageing said in a statement that while it appreciated the MUMN's efforts to continue improving the conditions and interests of its members, this should not detract from the ministry’s obligation to safeguard the patients entrusted in its care.

"It is very concerning that the union directives came into effect immediately following the announcement of the conclusions of an independent inquiry, led by a former member of the judiciary. The Ministry appointed an internal independent inquiry not only to address the case in an earnest manner but also because it felt that an independent and respected entity should investigate the case," it said.

"The directives will affect the patients or elderly residents who will undeservedly bear the brunt," it added.

The ministry said it will continue to act in a "dignified, correct and transparent manner", respecting patients’ interests and the vast majority of employees, including members of the MUMN, who carried out their duty diligently and with utmost dedication.