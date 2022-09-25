Popular car sharing service GoTo has announced it will be closing down its Malta operation at the end of September.

In an email to users, GoTo said: "We know this really sucks and we're totally gutted! However, several factors have left us with no other option but to take this sad decision."

The company, which offers car sharing services through an app, did not identify these factors.

GoTo arrived in Malta in 2018 and its electric vehicles have clocked more than 10,000,000km and over 1,000,000 shared rides.

"As a company, we'll continue on our journey with a clear mission to reinvent the wheels, driving joy in our journeys. We remain present in Germany, Israel and Spain, so be sure to ride with us if you are in those locations," it said in the email.

The company also made the same announcement on Facebook.

On Saturday, four were hurt after an underage driver smashed into a wall at 1.30am in Swieqi. The Renault involved in the accident was a rental belonging to GoTo Malta.