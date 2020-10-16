A €5 million garnishee order has been slapped on Electrogas and companies owned, partially or entirely, by Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

The development followed a claim for compensation filed by the journalist’s family earlier this week.

The court, presided over by Madam Justice Anna Felice, issued the garnishee order against GEM Holdings, Tumas Energy, New Energy Supply, EGM Holdings, as well as Electrogas.

GEM Holdings’ directors are Michael and Paul Apap Bologna, Ray Fenech from the Tumas Group, Joe Gasan and Mark Gasan. Its shareholders are Tumas Energy Limited, Gasan Enterprises Limited, CP Holdings Limited and New Energy Supply Limited. Its auditors are Nexia BT.

Tumas Energy is a subsidiary of the Tumas Group and has Emmanuel Fenech, Ray Fenech and Ray Sladden listed as directors. New Energy Supply Limited has Yorgen Fenech listed as its only shareholder, director, legal and judicial representative and its secretary. The company’s auditor is Nexia BT.

EGM Holding Limited’s shareholders are GEM Holdings, Siemens Ventures and Socar Trading. It is registered on Electrogas Limited and has Paul Apap Bologna, Alejandro Sanchez Hernandex and Rustam Shomurodov as its directors.

Electrogas Malta Limited has EGM Holding Limited as its only shareholder.

The Caruana Galizia family are seeking compensation for moral and material damages caused by the car bomb murder of the journalist in October 2017.

Their application was filed against the five men formally identified as having played a role in her murder: Alfred Degiorgio, his brother George and Vince Muscat, who were arrested in December 2017 and accused of having planned the murder and set off the bomb; businessman Yorgen Fenech who was charged in November last year with being an accomplice; and middleman Melvin Theuma, who was granted a presidential pardon to tell all he knows about the crime.

Although a pardon exonerates its recipient in criminal matters, it does not cover potential civil damages.

“The aim of the legal action is to stop them from using their assets to further corrupt Malta’s public life and institutions,” the family said in a statement announcing the compensation claim.

It said any damages awarded by the court would be used to finance work carried out by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation.