A parliamentary committee will review the minutes of Electrogas meetings related to the gas-fired power station but they will not be made public.

The minutes, covering the end of 2013 through to 2017 were submitted to Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday by Electrogas director and Tumas Group chairman Ray Fenech.

The Electrogas consortium had been controversially awarded a contract by the government to build the power station.

Fenech is set to be questioned by MPs about the project next week, but not before the committee’s members have had time to review the minutes.

On Tuesday Fenech insisted that the minutes be viewed by the committee but that they remain unpublished.

Opposition MP David Agius said that the board members were all "gentlemen" and would honour their word.

He later apologized for this turn of phrase in light of one MP, Naomi Cachia being a woman.

Fenech said the minutes contained information that was not strictly related to the power station matter and so should not be disclosed to the public.

After a brief discussion, the committee agreed that the documents would be viewed but not published.

The minutes relate to Electrogas Malta (EGM) as well as GEM holdings made up of Tumas and other local investors, Socar Trading and German giants Siemens.

Fenech will be questioned on Tuesday, October 11.

He is expected to be joined by Central Bank governor Edward Scicluna, who was finance minister when the power station contracts were signed during the 2013-2017 Labour administration.

The PAC is questioning witnesses as it assesses the findings of a major probe by the auditor-general into the power station deal.

The Electrogas deal was the subject of a 500-page report by the National Audit Office which found a number of shortcomings in the selection process for that project and concluded that the due diligence process was “insufficient”, among other things.

The report found the Electrogas bid did not comply with minimum requirements for the contract to build the gas-fired power station and supply LNG to Enemalta.