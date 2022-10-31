Emirates airlines will be operating a daily service on the Malta-Larnaca-Dubai route from December 1, thus returning the operation to pre-pandemic levels.

The airline had stopped services during COVID-19 as most airports were shut down but flights were resumed in July 2021 and ramped up since. A five-flights a week service was introduced in July this year.

Emirates flight EK110 will leave Malta at 2.35pm and arrive in Larnaca in Cyprus at 7pm for a stop-over and then continue to Dubai International, landing at 0045am. The return flight departs Dubai at 7.25am, with a stop-over in Larnaca and lands at Malta International Airport at 1.05pm. All times are local for each city.

Emirates Country Manager in Malta Paul Fleri Soler said: “Emirates’ operations in Malta have been going strong for more than 24 years. Despite the brief suspension of passenger services at the start of the pandemic, we remained committed to supporting the local community through the transportation of essential air cargo between Malta and other global markets. The return of Emirates’ flight frequency to pre-pandemic levels aligns with our strategy for the growth of the market and our efforts in supporting its tourism recovery.”

The route is served by the airline’s modern and wide body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. It features eight suites in first class, 42 seats in business and 304 in economy class with award-winning inflight entertainment.

Malta Tourism Authority CEO Carlo Micallef had signalled Emirates' intention to restart the route during a press conference held last week. Air Serbia will also be running weekly flights to Malta during the winter he said, with direct flights to Swedish capital Stockholm also planned.