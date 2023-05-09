Maltese singer and songwriter Emma Cutajar will be representing Malta as a finalist in the Commonwealth Song Contest with her song "I Miss You".

The Commonwealth Song Contest (CSC) is an international music event for the 2.5 billion people of the 56 Commonwealth nations and is administered by the UK Songwriting Contest.

The first CSC was held in 2018 during the Commonwealth Games and received thousands of song entries from artists and songwriters from Commonwealth nations.

To coincide with the coronation of King Charles III, the CSC announced the finalists and semi-finalists of the 2022/2023 contest.

Cutajar,16, is one of the seven finalists. According to the UK Songwriting Contest, shewas chosen from a “talented pool” of potential candidates.

Muscat wrote the song when she was 14, as a tribute to her sister whom she never got the chance to meet because she passed away before Cutajar was born.

She first performed the song in 2020 during Malta’s Got Talent, and in 2021 the song was released on Spotify and other streaming and online platforms.

International public votes decide the winning country and songwriters.

The public can vote here.