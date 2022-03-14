Emma Muscat will be competing in the Eurovision Song Contest with the song I Am What I Am, the video of which has just been launched on all digital platforms.

The new single is instead of Out of Sight – the song with which she won the Malta Eurovision Song Contest. Muscat announced the “surprise” change on television programme TVAM earlier today.

The day after the local song contest, she said talks kicked off with PBS, her management and record label and the process began on the new song with which she will be representing Malta in Turin in May.

“We listened to the public’s feedback on Out of Sight and their wish to change the song,” Muscat said.

“Even though it is very beautiful, we felt it was not the maximum for the Eurovision.

”It was “challenged from every angle”, she said, describing a sleepless week of writing, recording and listening sessions that led to the conclusion it was “the best”.

Muscat was involved in the songwriting and is “very happy with the result”.

I Am What I Am is dedicated to “ourselves”. It is an anthem to self-love and the message she wants to send is that “we are perfect as we are and about an inclusive society and positivity”.

The song has been on Spotify since midnight and Muscat said she has already received “out of this world” feedback.

She described the video, which was produced in Italy by Warner, as “simple with a strong message”.

From now until May, the singer/songwriter has an exciting and busy schedule in preparation for the big day, and will be overseas most of the time, travelling from country to country to promote the track.

“It’s a people’s song,” she said, referring to the backing Gospel choir.

“The moment I heard it, I knew it was my song.”