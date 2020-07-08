Employer organisations within the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development said on Wednesday it was discouraging that the government had failed to consult council members on the latest appointment of a new chairman.

Former trade unionist James Pearsall was appointed by the government to chair the council some days ago

The Malta Chamber, the Malta Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises, the Malta Employers Association and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association said in a joint statement that irrespective of the person chosen for the post, they felt duty-bound to comment on the procedure adopted.

By simply informing them about fait accompli decisions, the government showed it did not share the same spirit of a consultation process, they said.

They asserted that by taking such approach, the government was, in principle, demoting the important role which structures like the MCESD had in democratic societies, especially across the European Union.

Indeed, the appointment of the MCESD chairperson should mirror the appointment process of the European Economic and Social Committee, they argued.

If the government really wanted to uphold the principles of good governance, it needed to start practicing what was preached by first abiding to expected procedural practices in important decisions.

The appointment of the MCESD chairman, whose role was critical to ensure the council’s appropriate functioning, was one such decision.