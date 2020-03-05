Quarantine should be compulsory for employees returning from coronavirus affected countries, and workers should be paid according to the work they do from home, employer associations said on Thursday.

The workers could refuse to go on work-related visits to high-risk zones, the associations said, adding that if they displayed any coronavirus symptoms, they should benefit from their sick leave entitlement.

The Malta Employers’ Association, Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber of SMEs and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association are also urging the government to set up a fund that will refund companies all employment costs related to employees on quarantine, in the public and the private sector. Payment will be made against certificates submitted by employers.

RELATED STORIES Coronavirus: Authorities seek to bust myths with new website

A separate emergency fund should be set up for companies suffering a loss of business because of the virus, especially in the tourism sector.

The associations presented their proposals at a Malta Council for Economic and Social Development meeting on Thursday morning.

Earlier this week private employers called on the government to share the cost of the 14-day quarantine period that people returning from coronavirus-hit regions are being advised to undergo by the health authorities.

Through their proposed measures, the associations said they hope to minimise the risk of contagion and allow workplaces to function with minimum disruption.

Workplace disruption could lead to long-term negative impact on business performance, jobs and income, they warned.

The associations said their proposals were based on the understanding that if the virus spread to Malta, all social partners had their share of responsibility to deal with in the national interest.

“This is a crisis not of our own making, and as happened in the past, Malta could set an example of how social dialogue can be an effective tool which tackles national issues in a frank and non-confrontational manner,” they said.

In their position paper, they are suggesting that employees who have been in contact with an infected person – even if it is outside the workplace – may be asked to go into quarantine.

Also, all those in quarantine - even in the absence of symptoms - will need a doctor’s certificate.

What are the social partners proposing?

Funding

Employees who knowingly and voluntarily travel to declared high-risk zones will not be eligible to payment during quarantine.

Employers will not be compensated for quarantine costs by the fund if the affected employees are on teleworking.

Overseas travel

Employees will be duty-bound to inform their employer if they are travelling to areas declared as high-risk zones by the authorities.

Co-workers will have a right not to work with employees who may carry the risk of contamination, unless such employees operate in a quarantined environment.

Employees will have to abide by the terms of the quarantine, and may not leave the premises in which they are quarantined for any reason. Breach of such conditions will result in disciplinary action, which may include dismissal.

Workplace

Companies shall distribute a policy with guidelines issued by the health authorities to prevent the virus from infecting the workplace.

Public Education

There will be an intensive public education campaign to prevent panic and to counter fake news. Such campaigns will seek to communicate in a factual and clear manner preventive actions which should be taken by all citizens.