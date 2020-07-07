Prime Minster Robert Abela is under pressure to end a 30-year concession to manage three state hospitals after a damning NAO investigation.

Stewards Health Care currently manages Karin Grech, Gozo General and St Luke’s hospitals after taking over the contract from Vitals Global Healthcare.

An audit into the initial 2015 deal found serious failings in the tender process including collusion between VGH and government.

In a statement, Opposition leader Adrian Delia said Abela needed to chose “in favour of the country or in favour of the criminals”.

He said he expected police to investigate all those involved in the deal and for “the government to halt the contract”.

Civil society group Repubblika also called on Abela to “garner the required courage and declare the contract null”.

It said Abela had the responsibility to stop this betrayal of the people and that all those “who became rich from it would pay back the people”.

He should also order his predecessor Joseph Muscat to give full information of what he, Konrad Mizzi and others had concocted together.

Abela should pass on all information to the magisterial inquiry being held regarding Mizzi, Chris Cardona and Edward Scicluna about their involvement in this dirty concession, Repubblika said.