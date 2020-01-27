Enemalta has filed an insurance claim following the damage caused last month by a ship’s anchor to the Malta-Sicily interconnector, Energy Minister Michael Farrugia said in parliament.

The incident happened on December 23 when a section of the cable 30 kilometres off the Sicilian coast was extensively damaged, causing a nationwide blackout for several hours. Enemalta said the repairs would cost millions and take months to complete.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Ryan Callus, Dr Farrugia on Monday said that the vessel which causes the damage had been identified but he did not divulge its name.

He added that the vessel’s insurers had been approached and handed a letter of undertaking.

The energy minister said Enemalta had a comprehensive insurance policy on the strength of which the claim had been filed, the energy minister said.

He added that all avenues were being taken to safeguard Enemalta’s interests against the parties responsible for this incident.