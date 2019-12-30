An undersea cable connecting the Maltese national grid to the European energy network is completely out of action and will take an indefinite amount of time to fix, Enemalta has said.

Malta's electricity provider revealed that the extent of the damage, probably caused by a ship's anchor, means it will have to pay €150,000 a day to power all other turbines to reduce interruptions until the problem is resolved.

A further €1 million will be spent on a survey to discover the extent of the damage to the interconnector between Malta and Sicily.

There have been several nationwide power cuts in the last five weeks and several widespread outages across the country.

Enemalta chairman Kevin Chircop told a news conference on Monday evening that the company had taken a decision that would be costing it an estimated €150,000 a day to make sure the service is reliable.

Why has Malta experienced power cuts?

Mr Chircop and Enemalta chief executive Jason Vella explained that the latest national blackout had been caused by severe damage to the interconnector between Malta and Italy.

Tests conducted so far showed that the damaged is around 30 kilometres out of Ragusa’s shores and 150 metres under the surface of the sea.

A boat will be leaving Mallorca on Thursday to go to the site to survey the extent of the damage. A report is not expected to be completed until January 8.

This survey alone will cost around €1 million. The damage will have to be repaired by another boat with a separate team of experts and the costs depends on the extent of the damage, Mr Vella said.

Two out of three cables running through the interconnector are severely damaged. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

How does the interconnector help power Malta?

Mr Vella explained that Enemalta had a total generation capacity of 753MegaWatts, including the 220MW through the Malta-Italy Interconnector. The Electrogas plant, which also provides electricity, has a generation of 210MW and the BWSC plant, part converted to gas can generate 153MW. There are then emergency plants of 70MW, 85MW and 35MW.

He said that the first blackout on November 26 had been caused by a fault in the interconnector. But on that occasion, when the load shifted onto the Electrogas and BWSC plant, these tripped and the default plants shut down too to protect themselves from further damage.

“For the plants to work properly, there has to be a balance between demand and supply. If you lose one generation plant, other turbines will compensate for that but for that to happen, the turbine carries out automatic shedding whereby they shut down some of the demand to recreate the balance until more power generators kick in. This is what causes the short power outages,” he explained.

On the fault to the interconnector, he said that two of the three cables running inside it were severely damaged, including fibreoptic cable running through it so the interconnector is “out of action”.

How Malta's electricity is provided. Photo: Matthew Xuereb

The Enemalta officials refused to admit that the interconnector gave the firm peace of mind from the security of supply aspect despite saying that it was reliable because of the several sources of power feeding into the energy grid.

Mr Vella said the power failures in recent days were caused by “isolated failures” in several of its other plants which caused turbines to shed the load to be able to start re sorting power to affected areas. Mr Vella said that trips occurred in the Electrogas plant and then in the two emergency plants purchased in 1995 and 2000.