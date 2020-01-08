Enemalta is in talks with its insurers over the damage caused to the interconnector two days before Christmas while engineers on board a survey ship continue to assess the situation.

The damage to the undersea cable caused a nation-wide power cut on December 23. The country has since depended on its power stations and has suffered limited, intermittent power cuts as operators switch between turbines when issues crop up.

Enemalta confirmed on Tuesday that the interconnector had been damaged by a ship's anchor. On Wednesday it confirmed it is covered by insurance but added that it cannot say more about this at this stage.

Sources said that the cable lies on a sandy seabed. Through jetting process technology, the seabed was trenched to a depth of 1.5 metres when the cable was laid. But it was pulled out again when it was dragged by the ship's anchor.

“The extent of the damage and what needs to be done to repair it is still being established,” a spokesperson said.

Asked what action Enemalta was taking to avoid a repeat of the incident, the spokesperson said the interconnector was laid on the seabed according to industry standards and, after repairs were carried out, “it will be re-instated accordingly”.

In Wednesday's statement, Enemalta did not say when repairs are likely to be completed.

“All efforts are being done to start the repair process in the shortest possible time,” the spokesman said.

The company, however, stressed that the local power stations have enough capacity to meet winter demand.

"Total capacity, including the interconnector, is 753MW.

Removing the interconnector leaves a capacity of 553MW. Normal peak demand in winter is between 460MW and 470MW, meaning that the country has enough generation capacity to meet demand," it said.

Malta has suffered several power outages over the past few weeks, with Enemalta admitting there may be further power cuts lasting minutes at a time.

Until the interconnector is fixed, Enemalta is powering additional turbines at a cost of €150,000 a day.

Residents and businesses have complained of faults in appliances caused by the power cuts, with Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association and the Malta Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises calling for compensation.

The power company has refused to say whether it has received any requests for compensation since November.

When asked, a spokesperson told Times of Malta that as per normal practice, Enemalta considered all consumer complaints it received on a case-by-case basis.