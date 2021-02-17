Damage caused by a fire at an Enemalta substation in Mellieħa on Tuesday evening is being repaired and the works are expected to be concluded shortly, the company said.

The fire, which started at around 8pm, led to the evacuation of residents at the nearby Solana Hotel as a precaution.

Enemalta said on Wednesday that the fire damaged the substation’s low voltage panel but not the transformer, switchgear and other equipment important for the electricity supply.

The cause of the fire, the company said, is still being investigated but it does not seem that it was arson. There was no one at the station when the fire started.

Enemalta engineers and workers immediately suspended the electricity supply to this substation for the sake of the safety of the firefighters on-site and to prevent damage to the company’s network.

Some customers were eventually connected to an undamaged substation on the same network and their electricity supply returned to normal within an hour. Others were connected to a generator.

The company said these customers will experience a brief power cut while electricity supply is reconnected to the substation.