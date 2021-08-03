Enemalta plans to cut power in some 26 localities over the coming days as Malta continues to face a scorching mid-summer heatwave.

According to a notice on Enemalta's website, the so-called scheduled network maintenance and upgrade works "may necessitate temporary electricity supply disruptions in different areas in Malta and Gozo".

"These works are carried out regularly throughout the year as part of the servicing and reinforcement requirements of the national electricity grid," the notice reads.

But while reports of power cuts make headlines from time to time, this year's issues with electricity are irking residents more than usual because of higher-than-usual temperatures.

Malta is currently going through the second heatwave of the summer.

According to the Met Office, a maximum temperature of 39°C is forecast until Thursday, with a spokesperson saying the office only expected the temperature to start going down to 37°C on Friday and 35°C on Saturday.

The power cuts, which have been more frequent in some localities, meant many were reporting sleepless nights as electric fans or airconditioning systems could not operate.

According to the Enemalta website, none of the planned works are set to run through the night.

Enemalta says demand reached record levels

Questions sent to Enemalta on what was causing the disruptions have not been answered but in a press release on Tuesday said the demand for electricity supply reached a record level of 561MW on Monday, an increase of six per cent when compared to the highest-ever rate registered of 510MW in July 2019.

"The demand for electricity has been on the increase since the first heatwave that hit the Maltese islands towards the end of June, when the demand reached 536MW.

"This also exceeded the record reached in July two years ago. When compared to last year, the demand for electricity increased by 7.7% in the first seven months of the year," Enemalta said.

In 2020, demand had fallen by 4.5 per cent, according to a statement by the company issued in March.

This increase in demand coupled with the soaring temperatures have resulted in "damages on the low-voltage network", Enemalta said.

"The duration of the outage varies according to the type of the fault. Resultantly, electricity supply is restored in a matter of minutes in some cases, while in others, it takes longer. When possible, Enemalta deploys generators to substations to mitigate inconveniences whilst repairs are underway."

Residents complain of lengthy outages at night

Meanwhile, many have taken to social media to express their frustration at the situation as, despite Enemalta's schedule not showing late-night works, many have already reported outages taking place late in the evenings.

In a residents' group for Żebbuġ, for instance, Facebook users have reported instances of short power cuts, an issue that has persisted for days. Similar posts have also been shared in groups for other localities.

When one Facebook user posting on the Expats Malta social group complained about power cuts in St Julian's late on Monday, many joined in to report similar situations in their locality.

"Whole street of Triq Il-Mensija, St Julians just went dark and no information on Enemalta about power cuts, anybody know what's up?" he said, as residents from Rabat, Ħamrun, Żejtun and Swieqi chimed in.

And according to users on a group 'Ene-bitching', which serves as a "Maltese power cut support group", Gżira residents said they had no power for over six hours on Monday, while similar issues were reported in Vittoriosa and Birkirkara at around the same time.

In June, when Malta sizzled during the first of the year's heatwaves, a damaged underground cable resulted in outages in various localities all over the island.

In that case, Enemalta had said the cable was damaged by hot weather which caused the load to rise quickly, but it assured the public that despite a rise in demand caused by the hot weather, it had enough supply capacity.