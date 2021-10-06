The Enemalta shake-up that will see the replacement of the CEO and chairman are unrelated to the scandals involving the controversial energy provider, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said.

Times of Malta reported on Monday that Community Malta head Jonathan Cardona is expected to replace Jason Vella as Enemalta’s new CEO.

Kevin Chircop, the chairman of the board of directors since 2018, is also expected to be replaced.

Several other board members are also expected to be removed in a plan set in motion by Dalli.

Asked what prompted the shake-up, Dalli said on Tuesday that she believed it was time to change things around, as is often done in different agencies.

“From time to time, the government looks at how best to move around resources and I felt it was time to change,” she said.

“I would like to thank all those who worked for Enemalta and I would also like to congratulate those who will be taking up new roles.”

The agency has repeatedly made headlines in recent years.

In August, it came under fire after nationwide power cuts were reported for days during a heatwave.

At the time, Enemalta had blamed the blackout on weakness in the distribution network.

Enemalta is also at the centre of a police investigation into the Montenegro wind farm scandal after Times of Malta and Reuters exposed last year how the state agency had paid €10.3 million for shares in the wind farm that was worth just a third of that price two weeks earlier.

Asked if the shake-up was due to these particular issues, Dalli denied this was the case.

“They’re absolutely unrelated,” she said.

“I felt that it was time to change so that we can continue making advancements to have a strong Enemalta and that is what prompted this change.”

The government is yet to officially announce the changes, although Times of Malta understands that several board members will be removed from their position.