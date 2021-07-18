Enemalta is seeking an extension of the Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control (IPPC) permit for its Marsa power station in case of emergencies.

While the bulk of the plant was dismantled by 2018, Enemalta kept one remaining gas turbine on standby for “emergency use”.

According to Enemalta’s permit renewal application submitted to the environment watchdog, the Marsa turbine is only being operated for maintenance purposes and emergency circumstances. The turbine is fired up for a few hours every month to keep it in good operating order.

Although the IPPC permitting process promotes the use of the latest technologies to reduce environmental harm, Enemalta argues the plant will only be operated in situations where national demand cannot be met.

“In case its status reverts to normal operation, certain cleaner technologies will be considered, if economically feasible,” Enemalta says.

ERA is accepting public feedback on the permit renewal until the end of the month.

Most of the old Marsa power plant, built in 1953, was torn down upon completion of the Electrogas power station. The remaining Marsa turbine, which runs on gasoil, was called upon last year while the interconnector spent several months offline due to damage. Energy Minister Miriam Dalli has since announced plans to build a second interconnector with Sicily.

The €170 million project is expected to be completed by 2025.