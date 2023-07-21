Enemalta workers were pelted with eggs and water as they attempted to repair the country's heat-damaged electrical system, the General Workers Union (GWU) said on Friday.

In a press release, the GWU thanked Enemalta employees for their hard work and said they had received reports of workers being subject to abuse while going on with repair works during this week's heatwave.

The union said that, although it understands high temperatures can breed frustration, they strongly condemn physical attacks on workers as well as verbal abuse on social media.

A spokesperson for the GWU explained that eggs and bags of water were hurled at workers while people shouted insults at them.

The GWU did not specify a time or locality for the attacks.

“It would be more valuable and helpful for a person to hand them a glass of fresh water than to throw something at them while they are repairing high above or in deep trenches,” Secretary of the Chemical and Energy Section Rita Dimech wrote.

Asked to substantiate the claims, a police spokesperson said they are currently in the process of finding filed reports regarding this case.

Questions regarding where, when, and future actions to protect workers have been sent to Enemalta.

Malta is currently in the midst of a heatwave that has seen thousands of people go several nights of sweltering heat without any electricity to cool them down.

Parts of Senglea, Birkirkara, San Ġwann, Rabat, Dingli, Kalkara, Vittoriosa, Cospicua, Żabbar and Marsascala faced another night in the dark on Thursday evening.

By 1.30pm on Friday, power had still not returned to Birkirkara, Kalkara and Żabbar.