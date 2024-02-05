England will play Bosnia and Herzegovina and then Iceland in June as they fine-tune preparations for their Euro 2024 campaign in Germany, the Football Association announced on Monday.

Newcastle’s St James’ Park will host the friendly with Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 3 – the first time the sides have ever met – with Iceland visiting Wembley on June 7.

Both opposition teams are involved in the Euro 2024 play-off semi-finals.

Bosnia and Herzegovina face Ukraine next month while Iceland – who famously beat England in the last 16 of the Euro 2016 finals – take on Israel.

