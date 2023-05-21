A number of Żurrieq residents gathered on Sunday morning to reiterate their opposition to the rezoning of an area of Nigret, claiming that such plans are solely profit-focused.

“They’re only interested in their profits, and nobody cares about our quality of life. Where are the authorities to protect us,” asked resident Catherine Farrugia.

The issue stems from a 12,000 square metre area of Żurrieq farmland which has been slated for development after a case officer recommended the Planning Authority approve an application that would see construction on an ODZ-facing site.

The application, made by Grand Property Holdings Ltd, will convert the farmland alongside Triq In-Nigret to a residential area with a maximum building height of three floors.

The application for the area, which is equivalent to just over one and a half football pitches, will be heard by the PA’s executive council on Tuesday.

“We came to Żurrieq to start a new family, but now, this area is under threat too,” fellow resident Matthew Spiteri said. “Let us work to safeguard the last few open spaces left, at least for the benefit of our children.”

The site, bordering an Outside Development Zone (ODZ) area was first earmarked for development in 2006 through the South Malta Local Plan which designated the land as a residential area.

When plans were first published in 2019, around 1,500 objections were made against the application while the Żurrieq local council received a similar number of signatures in a petition also against the project.

Residents argued that these plans can be changed.

"What will we leave for our children," one sign asked. Photo: Wayne Flask

“Let’s face it: there is no political will to stop the siege of our towns,” Farrugia told the crowd as some held up signs that read “enough senseless construction” and “you promised us open spaces, not built-up fields”.

Żurrieq resident Justin Attard also criticised George Pullicino, the architect representing Grand Property Holdings Ltd who was the Environment Minister when the 2006 plan was drafted.

Describing Pullicino as “an accomplice to the destruction of our country,” Attard quoted a 2006 article written by the then-minister who stated that “irrigated arable land and scheduled areas should never be released for development”.

On Saturday, Malta’s Green Party also took a stand against the recommended application as they vowed that they will continue to fight to safeguard agricultural land.

“If it is approved, this will pave the way for a massive development of over five storeys that will literally overshadow the surrounding residences and destroy arable land forever,” ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said.