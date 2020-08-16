A proposal for the redevelopment of the Marsaxlokk FC complex to include a hostel and home for the elderly has prompted strong objections from the environment watchdog.

“It is evident that this proposal attempts to use sports activities as a pretext to carry out commercial developments on ODZ land,” the Environment and Resources Authority said.

Spanning 22,500 square metres on the village outskirts, the project lies outside the development zone and the site includes a football pitch and an adjacent makeshift parking facility.

The club is proposing to retain its parking area and construct an overlying UEFA category 1 pitch, including a spectators’ stand, offices to serve as its headquarters and a physical preparation area.

It is also seeking a permit for the construction of a three-storey hostel accommodating up to 185 players and a three-storey home for the elderly for 194 residents.

The project has already fuelled controversy due to its ODZ location and because an existing public garden, that was inaugurated around 20 years ago, would have to make way for the old people’s home.

Instead, the club is pledging to construct a new public garden on top of the home, which would be “integrated” in the project.

Proposal seen as conflicting with the objective of the Marsaxlokk local plan

Marsaxlokk FC has also signalled its intention to include a childcare centre, a social club, sports-related shops, a pharmacy and physiotherapy clinics.

To date, more than 300 objections have been submitted on the application including one from former Marsaxlokk mayor Edric Micallef. The application is pending and awaiting the case officer’s advice to the planning authority board.

In its submission, the ERA said the proposal was “strongly objectionable”.

If the proposal should be considered further by the PA, it would require a project description statement, though this would not resolve its concerns, the ERA said.

It noted that the project would result in the over-development of the site and the “obliteration of what remains of the valley”.

The authority also raised objections on the visual impact of the complex, saying it would jar with the landscape and block countryside views from the road.

The proposal is also seen as conflicting with the objective of the Marsaxlokk local plan which emphasises the importance of safeguarding the site’s existing character.

ERA questioned the reason why no details were submitted on the future of the existing pitch and the manner in which it would be accessed, as it would be enclosed by the hostel and home on either side.

It echoed concerns raised by the other objectors – that this could be indicative of further plans in the pipeline for the existing pitch.