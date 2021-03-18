The Labour Party has warned that a move by the European People's Party for a debate to be held in the European Parliament on the latest revelations in the Daphne Caruana Galizia case could harm the judicial process.

The call for debate was made earlier this week, with the EPP referring to testimony by self-confessed hitman Vince Muscat and saying that with the new testimony emerging on the involvement of key officials and politicians, the Malta government faced a profound crisis of credibility in the EU.

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer said he had no problem debating the rule of law in Malta, given the "unprecedented reforms made under Prime Minister Robert Abela" to ensure that the institutions worked independently.

But he found the request by the PN, which forms part of the EPP, "unbelievable".

"What sense does it make to hold a debate when Vince Muscat is only halfway through giving evidence? One should at least await the end of this phase of the judicial proceedings so that one could hear all sides," he said.

This, he said, was not about wanting the truth to emerge. Had that been the case one would have let the courts do their work, Engerer said. One could then debate the outcome.

This, he said, was clearly an attempt by the PN to influence voters before a general election, harming the country in the process.