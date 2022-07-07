The European Parliament has voted to urge EU member states to make abortion a basic human right after the US overturned it as a nationwide entitlement.

A total of 324 MEPs - including Labour's Alex Agius Saliba, Josianne Cutajar and Alfred Sant - voted in favour of the resolution, while 155 voted against and 38 abstained.

Labour's fourth MEP Cyrus Engerger abstained while the PN's David Casa voted against.

EP president Roberta Metsola did not register a vote.

The resolution calls on member states to include an article in the bloc's charter of fundamental rights saying: "Everyone has the right to safe and legal abortion".

EU countries should guarantee access to safe, legal and free abortion services, pre-natal and maternal healthcare services, voluntary family planning, youth-friendly services, and to HIV prevention, treatment and support, without discrimination, the resolution says.

The Commission and member states should step up their political support for human rights defenders and healthcare providers working to advance sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), it adds.

The text highlighted the chamber's condemnation of the June 24 decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that had enshrined the nationwide right to abortion in the United States.

It expressed "firm solidarity with and support for women and girls in the US, as well as to those involved in both the provision of and advocacy for the right and access to legal and safe abortion care in such challenging circumstances".

The EU lawmakers urged US counterparts to protect abortion at a federal level.

While the parliament's vote is non-binding, the EU's charter of fundamental rights is. But to amend it, all 27 member countries need to agree.

This could prove to be problematic because of Malta's outright ban on abortion. Poland also prohibits the procedure for all cases except in cases of rape, incest or where the mother's life or health is in danger.

Helena Dalli, the EU commissioner for equality, told MEPs when the debate started on Monday that the US ruling was "a reminder that hard-won rights cannot be taken as a given, anywhere".

She said that, in Europe, "we should push forward, not backwards. Backsliding is not an option for a continent that aims for winning the future."

In recent weeks, Malta's ban on abortion made headlines again after an American tourist's request to terminate a non-viable pregnancy was refused by health authorities.

Days later, after the woman was rushed to Spain for the procedure, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced he had ordered a review of legislation to ensure medical professionals are not stopped from saving lives.

Following the American tourist's case, a group of 135 doctors signed a judicial protest asking for a review of Malta's blanket ban on abortion care.