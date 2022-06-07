A public consultation has been launched on the proposed second energy interconnector project.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) launched the public consultation ahead of the environmental impact assessment that will be completed later this year.

Malta is set to get a second electricity interconnector linking the island to Sicily.

The 200-megawatt cable is expected to cost €170 million and will run parallel to the existing interconnector that links Malta with Ragusa. It is expected to be completed in 2025.

Malta’s first interconnector started operating in 2015 and enabled the island to import cheaper electricity from the European grid.

Interconnect Malta, the government entity tasked with overseeing the project, has already issued tenders for technical studies for the second cable.

These include a request for a preliminary marine survey analysing the seabed of a 600-metre-wide corridor between Magħtab and Marina di Ragusa.

Although the new electrical cable is expected to use the same terminal stations at Magħtab and Ragusa, the cable route underwater connecting both terminal stations need to be different. This is to avoid the possibility of both cables being damaged at the same time.

Another tender issued by Interconnect Malta is also engaging technical experts for the design of the subaquatic cable.

Last September, Interconnect Malta submitted a project description statement following which ERA issued a screening decision.

The project team was then asked to submit a lengthy impact assessment report, which needs to satisfy several requirements set by the environment watchdog.

The project description statement says that several alternatives have been assessed for the section of the cable on land in Malta. It is expected to run underground.