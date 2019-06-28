The Environment Authority will be going to court in a bid to stop a proposed extension to a restaurant in Gozo’s prime dark sky area.

Environment Minister Jose Herrera on Tuesday said that the Environment and Resources Authority would be filing an appeal in court by the end of the week following a controversial tribunal ruling to green light the development.

A Planning Authority ruling to refuse embellishment works on the restaurant in Dwejra, Gozo, the Azure Window Restaurant, was overturned last week by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal.

When the proposal was first filed, astronomy experts had insisted that the introduction of lighting at the site would be “madness” and NGOs had said it threatened the entire area’s ecology.

In November of 2017, the PA had refused permission to install a canopy, lights and a sign, and to place tables and chairs at the site.

It had found that the proposal would negatively affect an important area and that it jarred with a Strategic Plan for Environment and Development meant to safeguard and enhance biodiversity.

The list of objectors included the Department of Physics at the University of Malta, Light Pollution Awareness Group, Birdlife Malta, Friends of the Earth Malta and Nature Trust Malta.

Shortly after last week’s decision, Environment Minister José Herrera had indicated that he disagreed with the Tribunal decision and encouraged objectors to appeal "for the best interest of the environment".

Within a matter of days, a coalition of NGOs announced that they had crowdsourced the necessary €3,000 to take the matter to court.

The owner of the Gozo restaurant has insisted that his proposed development plans would not increase light pollution at all.