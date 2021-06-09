Brussels has threatened to take Malta to court over the trapping of songbirds, which it says violates conservation laws.

The European Commission said it had sent the Maltese government a legal opinion on the practice of trapping finches, and gave it one month to reply or possibly face action before the European Court of Justice.

In 2018, the European Court of Justice effectively banned the long-time practice in Malta of trapping protected songbirds.

The Luxembourg court declared that, by allowing the live capture of seven species of protected wild finches, Malta had been failing to fulfil its conservation obligations under the EU’s Wild Birds Directive.

Still, the government last year went ahead and opened a season under the guise of a scientific study to ring birds and re-release them.

In March Times of Malta reported that the government had written to the Commission to inform it that it plans to continue allowing trapping for research purposes this year too.

In an announcement made on Wednesday as part of its infringements notices and updates for June, Brussels said it had found Malta’s position “unsatisfactory”.

Bypassing the rules

Malta, the Commission said, had authorised the trapping of finches for research purposes and in so doing had bypassed a judgment of the Court of Justice.

By permitting trapping of finches in similar conditions as before this ruling, even if under a different regime, Malta was not complying with the decision of the court.

“Malta now has one month to remedy the situation, otherwise, the Commission may decide to refer the case to the Court of Justice. A shortened deadline aims to prevent serious and irreversible damage to the environment, in case the Republic of Malta intends to open yet another trapping season,” the announcement reads.

Times of Malta understands that the government hopes to engage in further dialogue with the EU over the matter.

A government source said that, in the lengthy correspondence sent to Brussels earlier this year, Malta defended its decision to open a trapping season despite the threat of possible infringement proceedings by the EU.

Malta told Brussels that, in its view, the ECJ judgment did not constitute an outright ban on live-capture of songbirds.

Data gap

The ECJ had declared one of the reasons it was against allowing finch trapping to carry on was because there was no local data being gathered to prove where the birds being trapped were migrating from.

The lack of scientific data made it impossible for the European authorities to assess the impact Maltese trapping was having on specific songbird populations.

According to the technical correspondence sent by Malta, EU rules on derogations (legal exemptions) allow for research to be carried out on the seven finch species traditionally trapped on the island.

Conservationists, on the other hand, have long complained about lack of human resources to adequately police the trapping season.