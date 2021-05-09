On the occasion of Europe Day, which is celebrated today, Europe Direct Gozo organised a webinar last Friday entitled ‘How Can We Assist You?’. The objective of the webinar was to provide information about the EU-related information offices in Malta, the work carried out by these entities and how they can assist further the community.

The EU-related information offices involved are EURES, which is run by JobsPlus and facilitates mobility across the EU, SOLVIT, which assists citizens in relation to their rights, the Entitlement Unit, which assists people in relation to their European Health Insurance Card, and the European Union Programmes Agency (EUPA), the agency which supports individuals and entities in availing themselves of funding under Erasmus+ and various educational programmes.

The speakers at the event included EURES Malta services unit manager Gilian Mallia, SOLVIT senior principal within the Commerce Department Mark Xerri, Entitlement Unit Funding Health Care senior policy officer Samuel Scicluna and EUPA acting programme coordination and communications manager Clifford Debattista.

The webinar was chaired by Gozo Business Chamber CEO Daniel Borg.

