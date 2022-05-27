A key witness in the Dalligate bribery case is wanted to face charges in connection with an alleged racket that saw sensitive information leaked from the gaming authority.

Police sources confirmed that Iosif Galea is the subject of a European arrest warrant over his alleged role in the criminal conspiracy.

A former employee of the Malta Gaming Authority who today works as a gaming consultant, Galea is believed to have received sensitive information from within the regulator.

Earlier this week, a former senior gaming authority official and his wife were charged in court in connection with the leaking of sensitive insider information from the regulator.

Jason Farrugia, 34, former chief technology officer at the MGA, and his wife, Christine, 26, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday afternoon.

They were jointly charged with money-laundering while Farrugia was separately charged with a raft of other offences that include extortion, accepting bribes, fraud exceeding €5,000, misappropriation, trading in influence, disclosing confidential information and computer misuse.

Police sources told Times of Malta that the investigation is still developing and investigators are hoping to charge Galea with money laundering and tax evasion on the back of information obtained from the MGA probe.

Galea has appeared as a witness in the case against former European commissioner John Dalli’s top aide Silvio Zammit.

Zammit, who passed away earlier this year, was facing criminal proceedings since 2012 over his alleged request for a €60 million bribe from snus manufacturer Swedish Match and the European Smokeless Tobacco Council, a lobby group, to help lift a ban on the chewable tobacco.

At the time, Dalli was health commissioner and the scandal had led to his resignation. A decade later, Dalli was finally charged in court in connection with the case back in February.