The European Commission has decided to refer Malta to the Court of Justice of the European Union for selling passports to wealthy investors.

It is the latest step in the EU's long-running battle against the investor citizenship scheme, also known as 'golden passports'.

Malta remains the only country to have such a scheme after both Bulgaria and Cyprus scapped theirs.

In a statement, the commission said it considers that granting EU citizenship in return for pre-determined payments or investments without any genuine link to the member state concerned is not compatible with the principle of sincere cooperation enshrined in the Treaty on European Union, and with the concept of Union citizenship.

Malta disputes that view, insisting again on Thursday that it was correct in its interpretation of EU treaties.

On October 20, 2020, the Commission sent a letter of formal notice to Malta, urging it to end its investor citizenship scheme. It sent an additional letter of formal notice to Malta on June 9, 2021, following the introduction of a new scheme at the end of 2020.

Following Russia's war against Ukraine, Malta suspended the sale of passports for Russian and Belarusian nationals.

"While this was a positive step, Malta continues to operate the scheme for all other nationalities and has not expressed any intention to end it," the commission observed in its statement.

It recalled that last April it sent a reasoned opinion to Malta.

At the time Malta reacted by saying that while it would maintain a dialogue with the commission, "the grant of citizenship falls within the national competence of a member state and it should remain as such".

On Thursday, the commission said "Malta's reply did not satisfactorily address the concerns raised by the Commission. Malta is the only remaining Member State that operates such a scheme."

Cyprus discontinued its scheme in 2020, while Bulgaria abolished its scheme in April.

"Consequently, the Commission decided today to refer Malta to the Court of Justice of the EU under Article 258(2) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union," the commission said.

Malta government reacts

In a reaction, the Ministry of Home Affairs said it had noted the commission's decision 'regarding the diverging interpretation of the treaties on competences relating to citizenship'.

It said that 'constructively and in good faith' it had been exchanging views with the Commission on the acquisition of citizenship by investment.

Malta has insisted that this is a matter of national competence, with the Commission adamantly arguing that such competence is not unlimited, 'notwithstanding that the government has provided the legal arguments that prove otherwise'.

"The Government of Malta believes that it is not in breach of the principle of sincere cooperation as stipulated in Article 4(3) of the Treaty of the European Union (TEU) and that its legislative framework of citizenship by investment fully respects the provisions as laid down in the Treaty of the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) by the operation of the said avenue of naturalisation."

"The government, following consultations with experts in this field, strongly rejects the interpretation given by the Commission regarding such articles. Malta operates such avenue on the basis of robust due diligence processes which address the risks related to money laundering and the financing of terrorism and ensure that only worthy individuals would acquire Maltese citizenship and consequently European citizenship.

The ministry said Malta is exercising its competency and abiding with the conditions and limits defined by the treaties and the measures adopted thereunder.

"This legislative framework was carefully scrutinised in evaluations on the risks of money laundering and the financing of terrorism by several international institutions, namely Moneyval and FATF. The entities and their processes successfully passed the same evaluations and were even recognised as a model for other countries in the fight against the activities of the mentioned organised crime. These processes also include the sharing of information in a transparent manner with third country jurisdictions."

The ministry said it would now let the court settle the matter by ruling on the interpretation of the treaties.