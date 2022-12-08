EP president Roberta Metsola has donated a generator to Ukraine on behalf of the European Parliament, as part of the Generators of Hope campaign.

The campaign aims to help Ukrainians get through winter.

Video: EP

Making the donation, Metsola noted that millions of Ukrainians have been left without electricity as a result of Russia’s “relentless and unjustified attacks on critical civilian infrastructure”.

With this practical donation and with the help of other donations from cities and towns across Europe, the campaign wanted to keep essential facilities in Ukraine running this winter, and provide energy to hospitals, schools, water supply facilities, relief centres and shelters.

More than half of Ukraine’s electricity network has been damaged or destroyed, leaving millions of Ukrainians without electricity because of Russia’s invasion.

The European Parliament and Eurocities, the network of Europe’s more than 200 largest cities, launched the Generators of Hope campaign on November 23.

This calls on cities to donate power generators, transformers and spare parts of electricity networks to help Ukrainians get through the harsh winter ahead.

The 325 kVA generator donated by the European Parliament is enough to provide electricity for a middle-sized building, such as a school or administrative office.