Former PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo on Monday published a letter he received from the taxman last year warning of €202,830 in unpaid VAT by the party.

Personally addressed to Arrigo, the letter is dated August 10, and threatens legal action unless the debt, accrued by Media.Link Communications Company Ltd, is cleared within 30 days.

Arrigo told Times of Malta he received the letter in 2021.

"I was promised a solution. A year passed. Nobody came back to me. As I was sidelined even from finance, I don't have any information," he said when asked whether the €202,830 debt had been settled.

Arrigo posted a photo of the letter on his Facebook wall on Monday, just two days after the veteran politician told PN colleagues he had been sidelined and deeply hurt by the party.

In an emotional speech, as he made way for the new deputy leader Alex Perici Calascione, Arrigo on Saturday said he had been told he was only good to raise money.

On Monday, he published the letter, telling his social media users: "this is the letter that I received from the Office of the Commissioner for Revenue due to unpaid VAT by PN during Bernard Grech's tenure as Kap (leader).

"From giving my all in each role, free of charge, unlike others, to getting this Christmas card".

Last year Times of Malta reported that Labour Party’s ONE and the Nationalist Party’s Media.Link owe more than €5 million between them in unpaid VAT and had been warned to start to honour agreements to settle their dues.

Bernard Grech had refused to say how much his party owed, saying the amount was “confidential”.