The ex-leader of the Franciscan Friars has issued a stinging rebuke of his own order over the “despicable” demolition of a religious retreat house to make way for a “monumental eyesore”.

Richard Stanley Grech, former Minister Provincial, said the Franciscans had “lost all credibility over the sole sake of money” and the development would be a reminder of “our hypocrisy, our shame and our betrayal”.

The Franciscans pocketed €30 million from the sale of the two-storey retreat house in Madliena to Katari Holdings, which plan to convert it into a six-storey residence for the elderly.

The demolition of the 1957 building began last week.

"We are no longer qualified to uphold and champion the Franciscan values of justice, peace and integrity of creation." - Richard Stanley Grech

In a letter published in Times of Malta, Grech said it would be remembered as a “very sad and painful day”.

“What will be built in its stead will be a glaring monstrosity, a monumental eyesore and reminder for the years to come of our hypocrisy, our shame and our betrayal as Franciscans,” he wrote.

“We have absolutely nothing to be happy for or to be proud of. We are no longer qualified to uphold and champion the Franciscan values of justice, peace and integrity of creation. We lost all credibility for the sole sake of money.”

Fr Richard Stanley Grech. Photo: Franciscan Friars

Neighbours had objected to the development that they fear will dwarf the low-lying buildings in the area.

They claimed no development notices were ever affixed to the site and their attempts to take legal action to try to stop the project failed, partly because they had not objected during the planning process.

Grech, who stepped down from his leadership role in 2020, said the Franciscans had gone directly against the words of Pope Francis.

During his visit last month, Francis urged the country to protect the island from construction speculation.

“We are perpetrators and collaborators of an unforgivable and grave injustice towards our neighbours, with whom we had enjoyed until now a peaceful and respectful coexistence,” Grech wrote.

“No amount of reasons or excuses brought forward by anybody can ever justify this infamous and heinous act.”

Speaking to Times of Malta, Grech confirmed that he had previously filed an application on behalf of the Franciscans for the development of an additional floor to the existing building.

He said that the new building will be around five metres higher than what he had proposed – but only if the developer sticks to his original plans, he added.

Times of Malta has contacted the current Franciscan Provincial Fr Anthony Chircop for comment.