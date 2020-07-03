Former OPM official and ONE journalist Ramona Attard has thrown her name in the hat for the role of Labour Party president.

Earlier on Friday, current president Daniel Micallef said he will be contesting the post of deputy leader for party affairs, vacated by Chris Cardona.

Attard, a lawyer by profession, said on Facebook she was determined to continue her work in favour of social justice and equality.

"After forming part of the Labour Party’s media team and eventually the communications team within the Office of the Prime Minister, I now offer my commitment towards the role of president," she said.

On Thursday Prime Minister and PL leader Robert Abela called for more participation from young people and women at leadership level within the party.