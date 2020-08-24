An illegal billboard erected earlier this month opposite Mount Carmel Hospital has been removed by order of the Planning Authority.

The giant hoarding had been set up on Mdina Road, Attard, in the early hours of August 14, advertising China Town restaurant.

Residents last week said they were “enraged” to see the “eyesore” around 50 metres from their homes.

“Action has to be taken now and fine these individuals who are flouting the law,” one said.

A Planning Authority spokesperson confirmed a few days ago that the hoarding was illegal.

It is not clear who the contravener was and China Town management could not be reached for comment.

Last summer, a similar structure was in the headlines when roads agency, Infrastructure Malta, used an illegal electronic billboard to promote the controversial Central Link project.

It was erected by government agency Transport Malta without the necessary permit and connected to an Enemalta power supply despite being slapped with a Planning Authority enforcement order.

The structure has since been removed.