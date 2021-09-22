Ultra triathlete Fabio Spiteri hailed his accompanying team during the latest edition of SportsTalk after successfully cycling around Sicily in under 48 hours.

The veteran triathlete became only the second person to complete the 977km route in one day 23 minutes and 40 minutes to follow in the footsteps of Maurizio Mezzasalma, who incidentally also formed part of the support team of Spiteri.

During the interview, Spiteri gave a deep insight of the journey he went through to complete the challenge, explaining the training regime he went through and the mental battles he had to fight during the quest of completing the cycle in less than 48 hours.

