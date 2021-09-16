A Maltese athlete has become the second person to cycle around the Sicilian coast in less than two days.

Fabio Spiteri completed his epic challenge in one day, 11 hours and 40 minutes last night after a distance of 977km. Only one other person had so far managed the feat in under 48 hours – Maurizio Mezzasalma completed the tour in 43 hours and 44 minutes.

The purpose was to raise funds for animal shelters.

"Help me reach my target to collect €50,000 for animal shelters," Spiteri wrote on Facebook upon his arrival.

Spiteri, who holds the national record of double and triple ironman, last year cycled around the island in 56 hours.

Funds raised from the grueling ride will go towards 16 animal shelters, improving the fate of cats, dogs, horses and rabbits and Spiteri also intends to donate some funds to help refurbish a dog shelter in Canicatti, Sicily.

Donations can be made on Revolut: +356 99816248

Donations can also be made at: Paypal: https://bit.ly/3DYvSNP SMS donations €2.33 | 50617312 €4.66 | 50618075 €6.99 | 50618923 €11.65 | 50619260 Bank Transfer BOV IBAN: MT40VALL22013000000050010082877