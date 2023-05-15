A building's facade which collapsed while under construction in Valletta on Saturday afternoon had not been given clearance for works to commence, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said on Monday.

Two cars were damaged when stones rained down on St Nicholas Street at 2.30pm on Saturday. No one was injured, but people had walked near the site only a few minutes previously.

The BCA said it had investigated the incident and found that the construction works were taken in hand without its clearance for the works to commence.

In terms of the Avoidance of damage to third-party property regulations once developments are granted a permit by the Planning Authority, clearance to start works must be given by the BCA.

Prior to giving its clearance the BCA looks into work method statements and may request changes. Clearance is then given in writing to the architect in charge and the developer and may be seen by the public on the BCA portal.

The authority said it had imposed a penalty for the illegal commencement of works and no clearance of works may be given until it is settled. It did not disclose the penalty.

Residents can report inconveniences caused by construction work by sending an e-mail on complaints.bca@bca.org.mt or call on 80049000.

A policeman looks at the damaged cars on Saturday.