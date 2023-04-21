Rumours doing the rounds on social media on Thursday afternoon claimed that popular food delivery and transport service Bolt was hacked, with hackers gaining access to clients’ bank details.

The rumour spread on Thursday evening, with some recommending that users should remove their bank cards from Bolt’s apps and others asking whether this rumour had been verified.

A post in the popular Facebook group The Salott, which has since been deleted, said “Delete your Bolt account. They have been hacked and hackers are hacking users’ Revolut”. The post went on to ask whether or not this rumour was true.

A post was shared on popular Facebook group The Salott.

WhatsApp messages with similar warnings were also shared on Thursday and Friday.

The rumour later grew to also include Wolt, another food delivery service.

The rumour later spread to include Wolt.

‘Malicious rumours’

Times of Malta reached out to Bolt who confirmed that they “are not under any attack”, describing the rumours as “malicious”.

“Bolt doesn’t have any credentials to access anyone’s offline or online bank accounts.”

Bolt said that they had not been contacted by any users who believed that they had been hacked.

Wolt also told Times of Malta that they had not been the victim of a hack, saying that they immediately contacted their security team once the rumours started spreading to ensure that there had been no breach.

No police reports filed

Some online comments suggested that “multiple” police reports had been filed.

Some suggested that reports had been filed with the police.

Times of Malta contacted the police to verify whether this was the case. The police confirmed that no reports related to the rumoured hack were lodged across any of their departments or branches.

Verdict

Both Bolt and Wolt confirmed that they had not suffered a hack and that none of their customers had contacted them to inform them of any suspicious activity.

There have also been no police reports about a potential hack. Police confirmed that they are treating this rumour as untrue.

The claim is therefore false as the evidence clearly refutes it.

