Social media posts shared on Thursday showing flooding in Ta' Xbiex claimed that a project inaugurated by Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia in the morning was later flooded following rainfall on the same day.

This claim was widely shared in several local Facebook groups as well as by public figures including former Opposition leader Adrian Delia, independent candidate Arnold Cassola, and PN MPs Albert Buttigieg and Beppe Fenech Adami, among others.

The claim and photos were also reported by Net News, Lovin Malta and MaltaToday, gaining widespread attention among local social media users.

The regeneration of the Ta’ Xbiex promenade by the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation was officially inaugurated by Farrugia and GHRC CEO Gino Cauchi.

What was inaugurated?

Thursday's inauguration was for the pedestrian promenade, which was widened and repaved to include a cycle lane and new facilities for mooring and boat owners, as well as a new irrigation system.

Roadworks in the area are still underway as part of a separate project being managed by Water Services Corporation. These are not part of the GHRC project and have not yet been completed.

Did the promenade flood?

No.

The photos suggest that the flooding took place on the road at the corner of Ix-Xatt ta’ Ta’ Xbiex and Triq il-Monsinjur Dandria.

A screenshot from Google Maps showing the site in the photos shared online.

Several pedestrians can be seen walking on the newly-inaugurated promenade in the photos shared online.

The promenade does not appear to be holding water.

A spokesperson for the Transport Ministry said "the promenade which was inaugurated did not flood, thanks to the 22 newly-installed culverts. The photos show some water retention on a part of the road, where roadworks are ongoing as part of an entirely unrelated project, not on the promenade itself".

Photographs taken by Times of Malta on Friday morning also show that water is being retained in the area where roadworks are being carried out, not on the promenade.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Verdict

The inaugurated promenade did not flood. Photos show that water gathered in the area where there are ongoing roadworks.

This claim is therefore false as the evidence clearly refutes the claim.

The Times of Malta fact-checking service forms part of the Mediterranean Digital Media Observatory (MedDMO) and the European Digital Media Observatory (EDMO), an independent observatory with hubs across all 27 EU member states that is funded by the EU’s Digital Europe programme. Fact-checks are based on our code of principles.

Let us know what you would like us to fact-check, understand our ratings system or see our answers to Frequently Asked Questions about the service.