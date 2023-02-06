A Facebook post shared on Monday afternoon claimed that a tsunami warning was issued in Italy following the second earthquake that struck Turkey. The claim said that the warning included Malta and Sicily.

The post was widely shared on social media, receiving hundreds of comments, some raising concerns about the possible impact of a tsunami on Malta.

The post in which the claim was made.

The claim refered to the devastating earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria throughout the day, killing over 2,000 people and leaving thousands more injured. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5 magnitude tremor at 1.30pm local time.

Was a tsunami warning issued in Italy?

Yes, a tsunami warning was issued by Sicily’s civil protection department following the first earthquake to hit Turkey. That alert warned that a tsunami could hit the Sicilian coast between 6.35 am and 6.40 am. The alert was later withdrawn without further explanation. No warning was issued by the Maltese authorities.

Was a tsunami warning issued following the second earthquake in Turkey?

No.

A Malta Civil Protection Department official told Times of Malta that no tsunami warnings were issued following the second Turkey earthquake either.

“No warnings were issued, and everything is running normally,” he said, adding that a rescue team from the CPD will be going up to Turkey this evening as part of international efforts to support those in Turkey.

No warning appears to have been issued by the Italian authorities.

Verdict

A tsunami warning issued by Italian authorities following the first earthquake in Turkey was withdrawn. No further tsunami warning was issued.

This claim is therefore false as the evidence clearly refutes the claim.

