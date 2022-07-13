Malta international Aaron Falzon has made his return to the French NM1 league after joining Mulhouse Basket Agglomération.

The move, confirmed on Wednesday by the French club, brings him back after his stint at Etoile Angers back in 2020, fresh out of his college days. While his time there was cut short due to him not being fully signed long-term, he then proceeded to join the Leicester Riders in the British Basketball League (BBL), with whom he made the playoffs after winning the regular season. Eventually, he made his next move to Austria to join the Arkadia Traiskirchen Lions.

Earlier in July, Falzon had disclosed with the Times of Malta that his time in Austria was up as he was setting his sights on a better contract and a better league.

